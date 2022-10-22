Court Gavel

A Homestead man accused of selling fentanyl disguised as prescription pain pills to a man who later overdosed and died inside a Washington residence in September 2020 was ordered to stand trial on charges that he delivered the fatal drugs.

Calvin Domingo Ortiz was arrested last month, nearly two years after the fatal overdose of 32-year-old Bradley Remerowski inside his Victoria Street apartment.

