Rostraver Square

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Boyke Budiarachman was shot and killed Nov. 5 in the parking lot of Rostraver Square in Westmoreland County. Authorities have released few details about the case since his death.

The suspect charged in the sealed case involving the fatal shooting of an Indonesian man in Rostraver Township earlier this month has been identified in a judge’s court order sealing the case, although few other details about his arrest are public.

Keven Van Lam, 55, was arrested in the case on unknown charges Nov. 6 – a day after 49-year-old Boyke Budiarachman was shot to death in the Rostraver Square parking lot – and he is being held at the Westmoreland County jail.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In