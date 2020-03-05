Smith Township police arrested a Fayette County man Monday night for his role in a fatal accident last June.
Kameron Lamar Donahue, 28, of 713 Front St, German Township, was arraigned at 10:45 p.m. Monday before District Judge Ethan Ward on charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and careless driving.
Ward sent Donahue to the Washington County jail on $1 million bond.
According to the criminal complaint, the accident occurred about noon June 15 at 266 Smith Township Road. Donahue was driving a water truck and crossed the yellow line, hitting a vehicle driving north.
The driver, Vincent W. Badamo, 66, of McKees Rocks, was transported to Weirton (W.Va.) Hospital. He was pronounced dead about 1:30 p.m.
According to the complaint, Donahue later consented to a blood draw and tested positive for THC.
When emergency crews arrived on the scene, Badamo was trapped in his vehicle. He was alert and talking to firefighters while he was being extricated, according to the criminal complaint.
A Burgettstown woman was a passenger in Badamo’s vehicle. She told police they were going shopping. She suffered a broken arm and was flown to Allegheny General Hospital.
The truck Donahue was driving was owned by New Stanton-based HB Trucking. Donahue told police the truck was fully loaded with more than 4,800 gallons of water.
According to the complaint, Donahue said he was unable to stop and attempted to go around a vehicle that was waiting to turn left, but didn’t see Badamo’s vehicle coming the other way.
Donahue is scheduled to appear before District Judge Gary Havelka at 10 a.m. March 12 for a preliminary hearing.