A Monessen teenager will stand trial for the death of another teen in November.
Terry Newton, 16, appeared before District Judge Wayne Vlasic Tuesday morning on a felony charge of homicide and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm by a minor. Newton is being charged as an adult.
Newton is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Amari Altomore in Newton’s home on Nov. 29.
Adam Yarussi, Newton’s attorney, said his client claims he is innocent and that he was not in possession of the gun when it discharged. Taniesha Thompson, Newton’s mother, testified at the hearing, and Yarussi said she described her son and Altomore as friends.
“This was his best friend, and they hung out at the house everyday,” Yarussi said.
Police were called to Newton’s home in the 600 block of 14th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Thompson testified that her son ran down the stairs first saying Altomore had been struck, followed by Altomore. According to the criminal complaint, Newton left out of the rear door of the home.
Thompson testified that she and Altomore went across the street to a home on Reservoir Avenue, where Altomore was found laying on the porch. Altomore was still alive at the time, but died the following day at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
According to Yarussi, Thompson claims that Altomore told her multiple times it was an accident.
Investigators spent the next few weeks searching for Newton, who turned himself in on Dec. 21. Yarussi noted that was the day Newton retained his services, and that he coordinated with the Westmoreland County district attorney’s office to have Newton surrender to police voluntarily.
Vlasic held both charges against Newton for court. A formal arraignment in common pleas court has not been scheduled.
Altomore was a junior at Monessen High School and a member of the football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.