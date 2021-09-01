Washington police have a suspect in custody after a city man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Leonard Wayne Williams, Jr., 36, was declared dead at 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Walnut Street, according to Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco.
The shooting occurred about 12:10 p.m., according to the coroner.
Williams died from a gunshot wound. Warco ruled his death a homicide.
Washington police Chief Robert Wilson said a suspect is in custody, but he did not release any details and said the shooting is still under investigation.
Washington police were assisted by Ambulance and Chair, state police, the sheriff's department, Washington High School's School Resource Officers, the Washington Fire Department and the UPMC Paramedic Response Unit.