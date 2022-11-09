Rostraver police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend in a parking lot.
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced the arrest in a statement issued Monday. Officials have not identified the victim or suspect.
According to Ziccarelli, the shooting occurred at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the Lowe’s parking lot on Sarah Way.
“At this time, our investigation indicates this was an isolated, targeted attack on the victim. An individual has been arrested and is currently in the Westmoreland County Prison,” Ziccarelli said.
Rostraver police and Westmoreland County detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Rostraver police at 724-929-8811.
