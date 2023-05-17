baldeagle 2.jpg

Mark Marietta/For the Observer-Reporter

A 2017 photo of a bald eagle at Canonsburg Lake

Criminal charges are pending against a man who turned himself in to the Pennsylvania Game Commission in the killing of a bald eagle.

Mount Pleasant Township Police Department posted to their Facebook page Monday that the man had surrendered. Officials have not identified him, and online court records indicate charges have yet to be filed.

