Criminal charges are pending against a man who turned himself in to the Pennsylvania Game Commission in the killing of a bald eagle.
Mount Pleasant Township Police Department posted to their Facebook page Monday that the man had surrendered. Officials have not identified him, and online court records indicate charges have yet to be filed.
According to police, the eagle had been shot and killed Friday afternoon on Waterdam Road in the township. Officials asked the public’s help in locating the owner of a white sport-utility vehicle that was in the area at the time.
“We wanted to thank the community and public for all the sharing of the posts as we believe this gained the attention of the person who did surrender for questioning,” Mount Pleasant police posted to Facebook.
Bald eagles were removed from the Endangered Species Act in 2007, but the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act prohibit killing, selling, or otherwise harming eagles, their nests or eggs, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Mount Pleasant police referred additional questions to the Game Commission, which did not respond to requests for comment prior to Tuesday’s deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.