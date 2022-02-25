South Strabane police have arrested a Washington man who they say robbed a convenience store in 2017.
Darnell Steven Brown II, 22, of 47 Shannon Ave., faces felony charges of robbery and misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats.
According to court records, on Nov. 28, 2017, Brown entered the BP gas station at 100 Murtland Ave., walked up behind an employee and pointed a gun at her.
Police said he demanded money from the register and took off with $269. The employee reported that he was wearing a Guy Fawkes mask.
Court documents state that police found the mask and sweatshirt the robber was allegedly wearing outside a nearby motel.
DNA from at least two people was discovered on the mask; however, a DNA test in 2018 provided no leads.
Last July, police determined a juvenile contributed to the DNA found on the mask. Brown lives with the juvenile, and police obtained a search warrant for his DNA in September.
According to court records, Brown’s DNA was found on both the mask and sweatshirt.
District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Brown to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond. Brown is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. March 8.