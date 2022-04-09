A Washington man is accused of slashing a man’s face with a knife at a busy city intersection Wednesday night.
Shawn Laschinsky, 30, of 996 Jefferson Ave., was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault after Washington police said he cut the man on the left side of his face, leaving a deep cut from his ear to his mouth.
Police said they were called to East Wylie and Allison avenues shortly before 8:45 p.m. and found 33-year-old Joshua Carr bleeding and holding a towel over his face.
Carr told police that he was leaving a nearby business when Laschinsky came up and confronted him about a girl, although Carr did not know what he was talking about, according to court documents. Laschinsky then allegedly slashed Carr across with the face with a knife and ran from the scene, police said.
Carr went to his home and called police for help. He was later taken by ambulance to Washington Hospital for treatment.
Laschinsky, who also goes by the name of Nathaniel Pugh, was later arrested at his home by the Washington County SWAT team. He was arraigned Thursday morning and is being held at the Washington County jail on $20,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday before District Judge Kelly Stewart.