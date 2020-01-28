The family of Ron McIntyre, Washington's late code enforcement officer and former police officer, has received "an overwhelming number of people" who want to support his family, according to a news release from the Washington police department. McIntyre, 41, of Canonsburg, died unexpectedly Jan. 12, leaving behind his wife, Heidi, and their two children.
Anyone interested in donating to the family can send donations to the Western Pennsylvania Police Benevolent Foundation, 337 Winners Circle, Canonsburg, 15317. Checks should be made payable to W.P.P.B.F., and in the memo should be written "McIntyre Fund."