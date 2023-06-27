Keith Rosario

Observer-Reporter

Keith Anthony Rosario is escorted into the Washington County Courthouse in this October 2017 file photo.

Keith Rosario may be getting a third bite at the apple.

A state Superior Court panel ruled last week that Rosario, who was convicted of abducting and attempting to kill a man near a South Franklin Township reservoir in 2017, should be re-sentenced after determining that parts of his 25- to- 50-year prison sentence went beyond the normal range.

Keith Rosario

Keith Rosario

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In