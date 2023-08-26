Local public school leaders are hopeful that a bill making its way through the Pennsylvania Legislature will reform how Pennsylvania’s cyber charter schools are funded.

In July, the state House of Representatives passed H.B. 1422, aimed at tightening funding and oversight of the state’s cyber charter schools. If passed into law, H.B. 1422 – which passed by a vote of 122-81 – would set a statewide flat tuition rate of $8,000 for non-special education cyber charter students, saving taxpayers an estimated $456 million a year.

