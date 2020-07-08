The superheroes that would have populated movie screens this summer have been banished for now due to COVID-19, but they will be out in force Saturday at Camp Agape in Hickory.
The likes of Captain America and Spider-Man will be at the camp as part of the Washington Salvation Army’s inaugural Superhero Drive-Thru event. It’s a fundraiser so students and families in need can receive back-to-school supplies and new shoes, and will be happening from 1 to 3 p.m.
Typically, the Salvation Army would have had a Stuff the Bus event at the Walmart in South Strabane Township to assist students with school supplies, but COVID-19 has upended those plans. The Superhero Drive-Thru event is “a safe alternative,” said Amber Imhoff, commanding officer of the Washington Salvation Army Worship and Service Center.
Given the economic havoc that has accompanied COVID-19, Imhoff anticipates there will be a great need this year, including some families that might not have ever imagined being in a place where they would need help when it comes to school supplies.
“Some have never really needed to ask for help,” she explained.
There is no fee to attend, but a donation is suggested. According to the Salvation Army, a $25 donation will provide school supplies and a backpack for a student, while $60 will supply shoes for a student.
Local first responders will greet guests, and performers from Royal Princess Engagements in Washington will be portraying the heroes of movies and comic books. Children will receive a treat bag and be able to greet the performers from a safe distance.
In 2019, 409 backpacks were filled with back-to-school supplies by the Washington Salvation Army. Also, 300 teacher supply boxes were provided to eight area schools, and 207 children received vouchers for new shoes.
Donations can also be mailed, shipped or dropped off at the Washington Salvation Army Worship and Service Center at 60 E. Maiden St., Washington, or can be made online at salvationarmywpa.org/superhero.