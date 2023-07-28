A Stuff the Bus is set for noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Smitty’s Marina to benefit Charleroi Area School District students.
The event is being held in conjunction with the 75th birthday of School Director Thomas Nutting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A Stuff the Bus is set for noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Smitty’s Marina to benefit Charleroi Area School District students.
The event is being held in conjunction with the 75th birthday of School Director Thomas Nutting.
Items that will be accepted include backpacks, spiral notebooks, binders and glue sticks. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks can be made out to the Charleroi Area School District and can be mailed to Nutting at 705 11th St., Charleroi, Pa., 15022.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.