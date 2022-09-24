WASHINGTONPES

Observer-Reporter

Washington Park Elementary School

Washington School District said tests for four potential cases of monkeypox have come back negative.

In a letter to district parents, staff and community, the district said the students who had skin rashes received negative tests, “reassuring news for the children themselves and the school community.”

