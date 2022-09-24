Washington School District said tests for four potential cases of monkeypox have come back negative.
In a letter to district parents, staff and community, the district said the students who had skin rashes received negative tests, “reassuring news for the children themselves and the school community.”
Doctors reported the results of the diagnosis to the family.
On Monday, the district informed parents that a student at Washington Park Elementary School had attended school, but was sent home after exhibiting symptoms of monkeypox or another virus. The school was immediately sanitized.
The parents of students who had been in close contact with the child were notified in an additional letter.
Superintendent George Lammay said in Friday’s letter that the district is concerned for the health and safety of students and staff.
“While this situation is deeply concerning for all parties, the focus was placed on making certain that affected students received the care they needed,” Lammay wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.