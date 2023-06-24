A stray bullet fired in a Uniontown neighborhood Thursday afternoon struck the Fayette County Courthouse and got lodged in the back of Judge Linda Cordaro’s chair where she was sitting in her chambers, although she was uninjured in the incident.

Uniontown police said a person fired five to seven gunshots in the 60 block of Lincoln Street shortly after 3 p.m., and one bullet sailed more than 500 feet into a window in the courthouse and then ricocheted off a law book before striking a wooden brace inside the judge’s chair and falling into the backing.

