Students and guests crowded the hallways of Trinity North Elementary School Wednesday morning for Read Across America Day. Members of the community and a few local celebs – including The Wild Thing – entertained K-5 classrooms with beloved and contemporary children’s books. Among the guest readers was Chris DeJohn, an EMT with Ambulance and Chair, who reads annually. This year, DeJohn filled six guest reader spots, entertaining students with great books and answering their EMT-related questions.
