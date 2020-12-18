County Hauling notified Washington officials Thursday morning because of this week’s storm, trash collection could be delayed. Residents were encouraged to still put their trash to the road on their scheduled day. County Hauling said it would be collected no later than Saturday afternoon.
Storm could delay trash collection
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
