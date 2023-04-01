Sonia Stopperich Sulc has announced her candidacy for Washington County commissioner on the Republican ticket in the May 16 primary.
She is running on her proven record of protecting taxpayers as a township supervisor, managing budgets as a small business owner, fighting for families as a nurse and member of the Opioid Overdose Coalition, and defending conservative values as a Republican State Committee member.
“While other counties struggle with population and job loss, Washington County has welcomed new families, businesses and jobs over the last decade thanks to safe and responsible American energy development,” said Stopperich Sulc. “Our county is experiencing one of the most exciting and prosperous times because of the Marcellus Shale development, growth in manufacturing and technology, and the abundance of other natural resources. I am running for county commissioner to use my experience to hold the line on taxes, support public safety and our police, ensure continued road and infrastructure improvements, and to uphold our constitutional rights and conservative values. You can trust that I will always work for you.”
As a North Strabane Township supervisor, Stopperich Sulc never raised property taxes and balanced million-dollar budgets by controlling costs, reducing unnecessary spending, and bringing commonsense and logic to the process. During her tenure, she worked closely with her colleagues to improve public safety in the township and to provide top quality services at a price residents could afford. Sonia will bring these same conservative Republican principles to county government so it works better and is more responsive to you.
“I pledge to use my experience and proven record as a local elected official to promote a fiscally responsible government where taxpayer dollars are spent wisely,” said Stopperich Sulc. “I will work with existing and new businesses to attract good-paying jobs to our county, support law enforcement to help keep residents safe, and continue my work with those fighting the opioid crisis, which continues to impact families across our county.”
Stopperich Sulc is the fourth generation of her family to call Washington County home. She was born and raised here and graduated from Canon-McMillan and the Washington Hospital School of Nursing. She raised her four children here and they all graduated from local schools. She and her husband, Greg, live in Canonsburg. She has served as a registered nurse for over 35 years, and works at Canonsburg General Hospital in the Nuclear Cardiology Department.
“As county commissioner, I will use my leadership skills, compassion for helping others and ability to work well with others to ensure Washington County remains a great place to live, work and raise a family,” she said. “With over 30 years of experience and your support, I will be ready to get to work as your full-time commissioner on day one – because this position is too important for on-the-job training.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.