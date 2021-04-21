North Strabane is hosting its first Stop, Drop and Run Fireman 5K race at the township park to raise money for the fire department.
People can register in advance or at 7:30 a.m. on race day, May 23. The race will begin at 9 a.m. with a loop around the park, then a mile out and back on Linden Road. People who register by May 1 are guaranteed a T-shirt, bib and medal. Race admission is $30, with all proceeds going to the township fire department.
Participants are required to follow COVID-19 guidelines established on the race website. Those regulations include not participating if symptomatic after May 9. Participants are also asked to wear a mask to the starting line and after finishing the race, but they don’t have to wear one while running if they stay socially distanced from other runners. Runners will start the race in waves to maintain social distance.
No spectators, finish line congregating, high-fives or fist bumps will be permitted, as per COVID-19 regulations. To register, visit the event page on Facebook at runsignup.com/Race/StopDropandRunFireman5k.