An Ohio man accused of stealing a car in Zanesville with two children in the rear seat was arrested in Washington on Thursday night.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday notifying people in the region to be on the lookout for a gold Chevrolet Suburban. Shortly before 8 p.m., city police said a good Samaritan reported seeing the vehicle driving on Jefferson Avenue in Canton Township.

