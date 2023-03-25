An Ohio man accused of stealing a car in Zanesville with two children in the rear seat was arrested in Washington on Thursday night.
An Amber Alert was issued Thursday notifying people in the region to be on the lookout for a gold Chevrolet Suburban. Shortly before 8 p.m., city police said a good Samaritan reported seeing the vehicle driving on Jefferson Avenue in Canton Township.
Washington police were able to stop the car and took Thomas Edward Pritchard Jr., 46, of Zanesville, into custody. The children were evaluated by emergency medical responders and were found to be unharmed. The children were returned to their family.
Police said Pritchard was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
Pritchard is charged in Washington County with felonies of endangering the welfare of children and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
District Judge Philippe Melograne sent Pritchard to the Washington County jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 5.
