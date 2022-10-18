Kevin Stevens, a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins 1991 and ‘92 Stanley Cup teams, will speak at PennWest California at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Steele Hall.
Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.
Stevens lost his career to injury and drug addiction and created the Power Forward Foundation to help others affected by addiction. He will discuss “the fight of his life” as he dealt with his addiction, the effect on his family and friends, and his path to recovery.
There will be time for people to ask Stevens questions after his presentation.
A livestream will be available at https://bit.ly/kevinstevens.
