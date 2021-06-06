As of 12 p.m. Sunday, a total of 10,861,817 vaccinations against COVID-19 had been administered in Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Health.
Of those, 5,986,221 are partial and 4,875,596 are full inoculations.
The latest data by county shows:
- Allegheny – 724,599 partial, 573,604 full, 1,298,203 total;
- Fayette – 54,023 partial, 50,527 full, 104,550 total;
- Greene – 12,025 partial, 11,575 full, 23,600 total;
- Washington – 109,752 partial, 89,129 full, 198,881 total;
- Westmoreland – 163,431 partial, 140,961 full, 304,392 total.
New COVID-19 cases reported statewide were 521 on Friday and 284 on Saturday, and death during the pandemic numbered 27,354 by Sunday.
A death was reported in Fayette County on June 2, three in Allegheny County on May 31, one on May 27 in Washington County and two on May 26 in Westmoreland County. The latest death in Greene County was April 7.
Department of Health updates on Sunday also included cumulative totals:
- Allegheny County – 76,838 confirmed cases, 24,654 probable cases, 422,203 negative tests, 1,989 deaths;
- Fayette County – 8,821 confirmed cases, 4,446 probable cases, 38,031 negative tests, 324 deaths;
- Greene County – 2,341 confirmed cases, 978 probable cases, 10,161 negative cases, 40 deaths;
- Washington County – 11,098 confirmed cases, 6,722 probable cases, 62,949 negative tests, 302 deaths;
Westmoreland County – 23,031 confirmed cases, 11,190 probable cases, 100,064 negative tests, 769 deaths.