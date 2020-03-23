COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Allegheny County was expected to order residents to stay home Monday, beginning at 8 p.m, as the number of coronavirus cases continued to rise in Pennsylvania.

State Rep. Mike Puskaric announced the plan on social media, stating the stay-home order was expected to last two weeks.

"People can continue to work if they're on the life-sustaining-business list or have received a waiver, Puskaric stated on his official Facebook account.

"Also, residents can go out for food, emergencies, exercise and volunteering," said Puskaric, R-39th District.

Pennsylvania recorded 168 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the statewide total to 644, with the virus being located in 34 counties, the state Health Department said.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Washington County saw no new increases in the illness, but Allegheny has had one COVID-19 death and 48 positive cases, the state tracking map indicates.

Westmoreland County stood at 6 cases Monday, while Fayette County had one.

Gov. Tom Wolf was expected to update the public in a livestream today at 2 p.m.

