Washington County had 36 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, while Greene County’s total cases increased by three.
As of Sunday, the total number of cases sits at 295 in Washington County, after 259 cases were recorded as of Friday afternoon, while Greene County’s caseload rose from 41 on Friday to 44 as of Sunday, according to a health department news release.
Neither Washington or Greene counties reported any new deaths, the health department said.
Statewide, the health department reported 479 additional positive cases of coronavirus, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 89,854, the release said.
There are 6,753 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of four new deaths reported since Saturday.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Allegheny County now has 3,557 coronavirus cases while Fayette County has 140 and Westmoreland County has 801, the health department said.
There are 734,846 patients who have tested negative for the coronavirus to date, the release said.
