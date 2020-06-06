The state announced 701 new cases of coronavirus Saturday.
Washington County recorded five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 146. Greene County has remained at 27 cases for some time.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 45 new deaths as of Saturday at noon, bringing the total to 5,931 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There have been over 75,000 cases of COVID-19 across the state throughout the pandemic.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”