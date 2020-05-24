Hospitals across the state on Friday received another shipment of remdesivir, the anitviral drug that has been used to shorten the recovery period for COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms.
According to a state Department of Health news release, the 8,928 doses were distributed to 81 hospitals, including some in Allegheny County. Washington or Greene county hospitals were not on the list for this round.
The drug is intended to be used as an emergency medication for patients in the hospital, according to the release.
“The department is working to give our hospitals every opportunity to treat patients with COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in the release. “It is important to note that there is limited information on the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19.”
The state began distributing the drug earlier this month.
As of early Saturday, the statewide, coronavirus-related deaths passed 5,000, according to the DOH’S news release. With 112 new deaths since Friday, the statewide total is now 5,096. No new deaths were reported in Washington or Greene counties Saturday.
An additional 725 positive cases were also reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 66,983. More than 5,000 of those positive cases were health-care workers, the release states.
Most of the deaths were people 65 years old or older, the release states. Of the state’s total deaths, 3,349 were residents of nursing homes or personal care homes, the release said.