In an effort to help prevent financially at-risk students from dropping out of state universities, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has launched the Keystone Extraordinary Emergency Program.
KEEP will provide immediate grants to students who are considering dropping out due to unexpected financial challenges.
The program is being rolled out this fall at California, Clarion and Edinboro universities, with plans to expand to other universities in the state system at a later date.
In a press release, PSSHE noted students drop out of college for a variety of reasons, but often they don’t complete their degrees for financial reasons, not academic.
“No student should have to stop pursuing their degree because of unexpected bills or other financial challenges,” said Cynthia Shapira, chair of the State System’s Board of Governors.
KEEP aims to “help struggling students cross the finish line with a relevant degree and meet Pennsylvania’s workforce demand.”
KEEP will be overseen by the State System Foundation. Funding for the program was donated by an anonymous private foundation.
“Challenges extend beyond tuition, room, board, fees and loans,” said System Foundation President Cynthia Pritchard. “They include costs related to unexpected life circumstances as well as food and housing insecurity. We’re grateful to the anonymous funder of this program for their trust and support as we try to reach every student who is struggling to stay enrolled due to financial reasons.”
Students can use the grants, for example, to purchase a new laptop, or to pay their rent.
More information about how students can access KEEP will be available at a later date.
Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education oversees 14 four-year public universities and offers more than 2,300 degrees and certificates in more than 530 academic areas.