A Pennsylvania state trooper avoided a felony assault charge, but will still face two years’ probation after pleading guilty to resisting arrest Tuesday.
Dustin Eric Schumacher, 30, of 401 Wayne St., Claysville, agreed to a plea deal before Washington County Judge Valarie Costanzo.
Schumacher had been accused of shoving another trooper to the ground Sept. 27 after state police were called to a disturbance at a home on School Street in Claysville.
He was off-duty at the time. Police said he also resisted when they attempted to arrest him.
As part of Schumacher’s plea deal, a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct were withdrawn. Schumacher also pleaded guilty to a summary harassment charge.
Schumacher will be on probation for two years, with the opportunity to petition to terminate the probation after a year if he has followed the conditions.
Costanzo also ordered Schumacher to undergo drug and alcohol and mental health evaluations, as well as anger management classes.
Schumacher enlisted with the Pennsylvania State Police in 2016. He had been working in Troop B at the Belle Vernon barracks.
He had been suspended without pay while the case moved forward. Immediately following Tuesday’s hearing, state police fired Schumacher, according to Lt. Adam Reed, director of communications for state police.
“He is no longer a member of PSP,” Reed said in an email.