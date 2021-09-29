A state trooper from Washington County was arrested Monday morning in the assault of another officer.
Dustin Eric Schumacher, 30, of 401 Wayne Street, Claysville, faces charges of aggravated assault, a felony, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, troopers were dispatched about 3:20 a.m. Monday to 4 School St., Claysville, where Schumacher was “causing a disturbance.”
Schumacher allegedly began yelling at troopers. When one approached him, Schumacher shoved the trooper with both arms, causing the trooper to fall over, according to court paperwork.
Schumacher also resisted when other troopers attempted to take him into custody, according to police.
He was arraigned before District Judge Robert Redlinger, who sent him to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.
Schumacher enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2016 and worked for Troop B in Belle Vernon. He has been suspended without pay, “pending resolution of the criminal charges against him,” state police said.
He is scheduled to appear before Redlinger at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 for a preliminary hearing.