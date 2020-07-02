Pennsylvania is threatening to fine bars and restaurants up to $1,000 for failure to enforce COVID-19 social distancing and masking guidelines.
Those businesses also risk having their liquor licenses revoked or suspended for such violations, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a Wednesday news release.
“We have put forth guidance with critical requirements to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 so that these businesses can remain open,” Wolf said in a news release.
His reminder about the guidelines came a day after Allegheny County banned the indoor sales of alcohol after a record-setting spike in COVID-19 cases linked to young adults crowding bars.
Staffs at bars and restaurants are to require all customers to wear masks indoors unless they are seated at their tables. These businesses also are required to operate with 50% occupancy.
Further, employees are required to wear masks covering their noses and mouths at all times, a spokeswoman for the state Liquor Control Board said.
Since mid-March the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has carried out compliance checks at more than 15,100 establishments, with an average of 1,500 a day.
The bureau has issued 162 warnings and 103 notices of violations to date.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the BLCE at 1-800-932-0602, or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form: expressforms.pa.gov/apps/pa/psp/blce-online-complaint.