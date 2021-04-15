The State System of Higher Education will freeze tuition at state-owned universities, including California University of Pennsylvania, for the third consecutive year.
The decision reached Thursday by the system's board of governors reflected its commitment to keeping the cost of college affordable during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said system spokesman David Pidgeon.
"Students deserve our full support as they continue focusing on attaining a degree through the pandemic,” said Cindy Shapira, chairwoman of the board.
It's the first time in the state system's history that tuition has been frozen for three consecutive years.
The yearly cost of tuition will remain at $7,716 for the 2021-22 term for the nearly 93,000 Pennsylvania students who are enrolled at the 14 state universities.
State System Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said 60% of Pennsylvania jobs require a post-secondary degree, but only 47% of its residents have one.
“To help Pennsylvania build a modern-day economy, to remain a reliable pathway for students into and beyond the middle class, to ensure every Pennsylvanian who wants can access quality higher education, we must take bold action like today’s vote on tuition," Greenstein said.
Meanwhile, Pidgeon said, the board will hear a presentation April 28 on plans to consolidate six state universities into two. The board also that day will consider preliminary plans to implement the mergers, beginning in July.
Under the proposal, Cal U. would merge with Edinboro and Clarion, while the other integrations involve Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield.
The state system needs to reform and consolidate schools while dealing with lower enrollments and funding shortfalls into the millions. The financial losses were further complicated by campus closures in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.