HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education will host four public hearings next month to review the proposed integration of six universities into two institutions, including California University of Pennsylvania.
The virtual hearings are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 9 and 10 under a process outlined in state law that has guided the state system toward its goal of expanding student opportunities through integrations.
The proposed plans would create two combinations of three co-equal campuses: Cal U., Clarion and Edinboro in the western region and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield in the northeast.