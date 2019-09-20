Cal U Old Main
The state System of Higher Education and its union faculty reached a contract agreement Wednesday following five consecutive marathon days of negotiations, the system announced Thursday.

Lawyers for the state and Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties need to finalize the contract’s language before a tentative agreement goes to the 5,500-member union, the state system said.

The details of the four-year pact will not be released until after both sides agree to its term.

The state system includes California University of Pennsylvania and 13 other colleges.

