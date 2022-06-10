The state Supreme Court has denied a petition for allowance of appeal from a man convicted of a 2013 murder in Washington.
Brandon Lee Wolowski, 27, had appealed a state Superior Court’s ruling last year affirming his first-degree murder conviction in the shooting death of 37-year-old Matthew Mathias.
Wolowski was 18 when he shot and killed Mathias at 905 Fayette St. in the city’s West End on Jan. 8, 2013. He also shot and wounded the victim’s girlfriend, Michelle Powell, who was at the residence and survived the shooting.
A Washington County jury convicted him in March 2019 of first-degree murder, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery. He was spared the death penalty, but sentenced to serve life in prison without parole.
The state Supreme Court issued a one-sentence order Wednesday rejecting his appeal of the Superior Court’s decision affirming his conviction last July.
Wolowski is serving his life sentence at the state prison in Forest County.