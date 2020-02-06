DONORA – The state Tuesday shuttered a Donora personal care home after it exhausted its appeal of its license being revoked because of regulatory problems.
The state Department of Human Services’ Bureau of Hearings and Appeals last month denied Touched by an Angel Personal Care Home’s appeal, and its license was revoked after the time expired for it to seek reconsideration of the order, said Erin James, the department’s spokeswoman.
James said Human Services permitted the home to remain open during the appeals process. The home has the right to appeal again to Commonwealth Court, but it would have to remain closed during that process unless it obtained a stay of the order, she said.
“DHS has a responsibility to ensure that all licensed providers meet regulatory requirements to keep people under their care safe and healthy,” James said.
The state revoked the home’s license in September 2018 over allegations it failed to report abuse accusations, gross incompetence, negligence and misconduct. Inspections of the home at 789 McKean Ave. that year cited uncleanliness, privacy violations and problems with tracking medications.
The home’s 27 residents were safely relocated Tuesday to other long-term facilities, James said. The department worked closely with Washington County human services offices and the Department of Aging to “ensure that residents’ best interests are considered during this process,” James said.
The home did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday.