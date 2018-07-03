news 4
Buy Now

Local law enforcement, gun rights advocates and state Rep. Bud Cook are planning a seminar on concealed-carry firearms at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at Roscoe Sportsmen's Association, 1069 Sloan Lane, Coal Center. 

Speakers include a representative from the Washington County sheriff's department; Kim Stolfer, president of Firearm Owners Against Crime; and Dr. Michael Hummel, retired military police officer and professor of leadership and security at California University of Pennsylvania.  

Topics to be covered include how to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon; self-defense; reciprocity laws; and hunting laws and regulations. 

Due to limited seating, interested individuals should register for the free seminar by calling Cook's Bentleyville district office at 724-669-2242.

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff Writer Barbara S. Miller is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College. She covers Washington County government, courts and general assignments.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription