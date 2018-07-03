Local law enforcement, gun rights advocates and state Rep. Bud Cook are planning a seminar on concealed-carry firearms at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 14, at Roscoe Sportsmen's Association, 1069 Sloan Lane, Coal Center.
Speakers include a representative from the Washington County sheriff's department; Kim Stolfer, president of Firearm Owners Against Crime; and Dr. Michael Hummel, retired military police officer and professor of leadership and security at California University of Pennsylvania.
Topics to be covered include how to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon; self-defense; reciprocity laws; and hunting laws and regulations.
Due to limited seating, interested individuals should register for the free seminar by calling Cook's Bentleyville district office at 724-669-2242.