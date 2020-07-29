news 6
Buy Now

Preliminary data shows Pennsylvania has experienced a slight decrease in drug-overdose deaths in 2019 when compared to the previous year.

State Health Secretary Rachel Levine there was a decrease in such deaths last year of more than 1% when compared to the 4,348 deaths in 2018.

The data also shows a 19% decrease in overdose deaths since 2017, Levine said.

Most of the deaths involved the use of opioids, she said.

“Amid a national pandemic, we must continue to realize that the opioid crisis has not gone away,” she said.

Anyone with a substance use issue should contact Pennsylvania’s Get Help Now Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription