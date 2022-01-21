State Rep. Natalie Mihalek is seeking another term representing the 40th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, it was announced this week.
The Peters Township Republican is seeking her third term. The former Allegheny prosecutor and U.S. Navy veteran was first elected in 2018.
“I have been honored to serve the people of the 40th District these past three years,” Mihalek said in a news release. “We have faced many challenges, but there is still so much work to be done. In the Legislature, I will continue to fight for the issues that matter most to local residents.”
If she is reelected, Mihalek could be representing a 40th District reconfigured as a result of legislative reapportionment. On the preliminary map that was unveiled last month, Mihalek would retain Peters, while picking up some of Cecil and South Fayette townships, while losing some Allegheny County territory around Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair.
Mihalek points to millions of dollars in road and infrastructure improvements for the district as being among her accomplishments. If reelected, Mihalek hopes the commonwealth’s state-run liquor system is privatized and she wants to stand up for victims of crime.
“This job isn’t just a platform to pick a single issue and talk about it without results,” Mihalek said. “There is constant work to be done directly with constituents facing problems with regulations and bureaucracies. I take pride in the fact that when someone comes into the district office, we have a system in place and a dedicated staff to listen and handle issues on a one-to-one basis.”