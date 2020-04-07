Rachelle Davanzo, balancing a Bible Monday so her husband, Eric, could swear to uphold the Constitutions of the United States and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, wore an unusual accessory: a white mask around her neck.
Masked faces were also prevalent among socially distant spectators in the House chamber, a sign of the times during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Eric Davanzo, 43, of Southmoreland Township, was one of three new Republican legislators taking oaths of office Monday in the General Assembly in Harrisburg.
Davanzo succeeds Justin Walsh as a representative of the citizens of the 58th Legislative District through the end of this year by virtue of a decisive win in a March 17 special election.
The change in the economic climate since he was nominated last January has been profound.
“Last week, we exceeded one million unemployment claims in the commonwealth,” Davanzo said in a news release.
“Pennsylvania is facing hard times because of COVID-19, and that’s certainly true in the 58th District. It’s a somber time to step into this role, but I want people to know that my office will be a resource for them. We’re here to help any way we can.”
Davanzo has not yet been assigned to the committees on which he’ll serve, but will announce that information when it is available.
“It’s time to get to work,” added Davanzo, who has established a district office in Mt. Pleasant Borough.
The 58th District stretches from Jeannette to Monessen, encompassing several boroughs and townships in between, including the Smithton area where he and his family live. Davanzo defeated Democrat Robert Prah Jr. and Libertarian Ken Bach in the special election. Both he and Prah have filed as candidates and are running unopposed in the June 2 primary for a full, two-year term to begin in January 2021.