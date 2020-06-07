The state announced 506 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.
Washington County recorded six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 147. Greene County has remained at 27 cases for some time.
Statewide, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 57 new deaths as of Sunday at noon throughout the weekend, bringing the total to 5,943 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There have been over 75,500 cases of COVID-19 across the state throughout the pandemic.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
The state encourages residents to:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you don't feel well.
- Wear a mask when around others.