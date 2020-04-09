With Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order in effect across Pennsylvania, state police have seen a 76% reduction in noncommercial traffic on the Turnpike.
However, those who are out on the road, particularly if it is not for an essential reason like work or grocery shopping, will increasingly be at risk for receiving a citation.
“We’ve taken the posture that we’re encouraging, warning, educating,” said Lt. Col. Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for state police, in a conference call with the media earlier this week. “If there is continued noncompliance, we’ll move to more of an enforcement posture.”
Price said state police will not stop cars solely to see why the driver is on the road, and that a citation would not be issued unless the driver is involved in a crash or pulled over for an unrelated traffic violation.
“This is a public safety measure. It’s an unconventional one. We’re learning every day, and we hope we’re getting better every day,” Price said.
According to state police’s website, there have been two citations issued for violating the stay-home order across Pennsylvania, and eight warnings, according to Price. The citations were from Montour and Chester counties. In both cases, the individuals cited were also being charged with other offenses.
Troop B, which covers Washington, Greene, Fayette and Allegheny counties, has so far not issued any warnings or citations to individuals for violating the stay at home order. However, Troop B has issued seven warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses that continued to operate despite Wolf’s order that they close their physical locations.
Price said the significant reduction in traffic shows that Pennsylvanians are largely listening to the governor’s order. However, he expressed concern that there could be a “backslide.”
“We’ve had some nice weather the last day or two ... It’s potentially somewhat more of a concern that folks are out and about in violation of the stay-at-home orders going forward,” Price said.