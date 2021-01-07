State police will be distributing flyers during traffic stops reminding motorists of COVID-19 health and safety mitigation.
Starting this week, the latest information from the state Department of Health regarding testing, quarantine and masking requirements will be available in the state police mobile office system, allowing troopers to print flyers inside their patrol vehicles, state police Col. Robert Evanchick said.
Information in the flyers reminds motorists of their need to have a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of entering the state or quarantine for 10 days until receiving a negative test result.
Troopers will not be stopping vehicles for compliance checks, Evanchick said.