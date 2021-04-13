State police seized 60 grams of cocaine and crack and a large amount of money from a Monessen man who led troopers on a pursuit early Saturday in Rostraver Township, court records allege.
Police followed the vehicle driven by James Russell Tyree, 51, about 1:30 a.m. on Route 906 near 10th Street in Monessen and through a construction zone at a speed of about 50 mph.
Tyree’s vehicle was stopped near the Charleroi-Monessen Bridge before it drove away, dragging a trooper who had reached into it to take a bag of suspected drugs, charging documents indicate.
Tyree was taken into custody about two miles away when his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier near Interstate 70.
One bag of the drugs was allegedly strapped to Tyree’s leg. In all more than $36,000 was seized from the suspect.
He was charged with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, fleeing from police and driving under the influence.
District Judge Michael R. Mahady sent Tyree to Westmoreland County jail on $100,000 bond.