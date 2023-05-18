State police are seeking information in a 1976 homicide that occurred in East Bethlehem Township.
According to a press release from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, state police in Waynesburg are investigating the murder of 80-year-old John Joseph Wapinski.
According to the release, Wapinski was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the women’s restroom of Wapinski’s Tavern, which he owned.
He was shot once in the head with a .22-caliber weapon, according to the release. Police believed the motive to be robbery.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact state police at 724-627-6151 and ask to speak to Trooper Bell.
