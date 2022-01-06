State police are searching for two missing Greene County children and have issued arrest warrants for their parents.
Missing are Jade Fannon, 5, and Jayce Fannon, 3. According to police, they were in the legal custody of Greene County Children and Youth Services. Police said their biological parents removed them from the home in which they were placed.
Jonathan Curtis Fannon, 30, of Waynesburg, and Brandi Renee Stump, 25, of Denbo, are wanted on felony charges of interference with custody of children as well as misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of children.
According to court records, the incident occurred Thursday in Centerville. Charges were filed through the office of District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
Police said the couple fled the state and are possibly driving a white 2018 Ford Fusion with the license plate KXD-0548.
According to police, the parents have family in Morgantown, W.Va., and Washington and Greene counties.