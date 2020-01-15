Five dirt bikes used in competitive racing were stolen from an Amwell Township garage last week.
Doug Whitmer, who lives on Amity Ridge Road, said the burglary has been difficult for his two children, who race the dirt bikes.
“There’s no question: It’s devastating for them,” Whitmer said. “It’s hard for me. Insurance covered zero of it, not a penny. That’s the big hit to us as a family.”
Whitmer’s sons, Cole, 18, and Lane, 15, race in the Grand National Cross Country Series, headquartered in Morgantown, W.Va.
According to state police, the dirt bikes, valued at $40,000, were stolen from a detached garage between Jan. 8 and 9. Whitmer said entry was gained through the back door of the garage.
Stolen were two white 2020 Husqvarna TC 85s, two white 2019 Husqvarna FC 250s and a blue 2019 Yamaha.
Whitmer said his wife discovered the bikes were missing about 7 a.m. Jan. 9. He said he did not hear anything suspicious the night before.
“The dogs didn’t even bark,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said the burglar or burglars did not touch anything in the garage other than the dirt bikes.
The burglary is under investigation by state police, who are being assisted by state police’s bureau of criminal investigations and auto theft task force.
Whitmer is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the return of the bikes. He said businesses in the motorcycle industry who sponsor his sons are assisting with the reward.
“I’m trying to do what I can to get my bikes back,” Whitmer said.