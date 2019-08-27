DUI arrests increased slightly in 2018, according to official numbers released by state police.
Across Pennsylvania, state police made 20,143 DUI arrests, a one percent increase from the 19,963 in 2017. Police also investigated 4,926 DUI crashes in 2018, down from 5,180 in the previous year.
Those changes were reflected locally. Troop B made 1648 DUI arrests and investigated 402 DUI crashes in 2018. In 2017, there were 1,578 arrests and 466 crashes.
“The number of DUI crashes is what we really like to see decrease,” said Trooper Forrest Allison. “The goal of DUI enforcement is to reduce crashes.”
Overall, the number of arrests and crashes remained relatively steady between 2017 and 2018. According to Allison, the same is holding true for 2019.
“Even with ‘19 so far, it looks like it is on pace to stay similar,” Allison said.
The numbers provided by state police included arrests and crashes that involved alcohol, controlled substances or both.
Allison says that Troop B has “always been aggressive” when it comes to enforcing DUI laws.
“Consistent numbers are based on a dedicated effort by Troop B,” Allison said.
Troop B’s Waynesburg barracks will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 for the holiday weekend. In a news release, state police said there is “zero tolerance” for impaired driving.
“Every motorist has the responsibility to keep themselves and others safe by wearing their seat belt, eliminating distractions and never driving while impaired,” said Col. Robert Evanchick.
