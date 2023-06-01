Pennsylvania State Police responded to fewer crashes Memorial Day weekend compared to last year, but the number of DUI arrests ticked up slightly.
In Troop B, which covers Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties, as well as parts of Westmoreland and Allegheny County, troopers responded to 41 crashes. In 2022, that number was 59.
Within Troop B, 50 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence, compared to 38 last year. There were also more speeding citations issued – 940 in 2023 compared to 588 in 2022.
State police responded to 651 crashes statewide, less than the 775 they responded to last year. In both years, there were three fatal crashes across the state.
