Southwestern Pennsylvania was among the areas with the highest rate of crashes over the holiday weekend, according to a state police report.
The report covers state police activities from June 30 to July 4. Of the 668 crashes to which state police responded, 62 occurred in Troop B’s coverage area. Seven people were injured in those accidents, and five involved alcohol.
Troop B covers Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, as well as portions of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
It was one of four troops to have more than 60 crashes. The median number of crashes per troop was about 42.
There were three fatal accidents throughout Pennsylvania, though none within Troop B’s jurisdiction.
State police troopers made 505 drunken driving arrests in the five-day span. Troop B made 35 of those arrests, which is about average when compared to the rest of the state.
